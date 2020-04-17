Left Menu
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Updated: 17-04-2020 12:41 IST
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Erlotinib tablets in the strengths of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ in Ahmedabad, it added. Erlotinib is a cancer medicine that interferes with the growth of cancer cells and slows their spread in the body. It is used for treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. It is usually given after other cancer medicines have been tried without success, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 288 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications(ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group, were trading at Rs 334.55 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.62 per cent over previous close.

