Russia says it hit cargo vessel, infrastructure in Ukrainian Black Sea ports overnight

​Russian ​forces carried ‌out overnight strikes ​on a number of ‌targets at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Russia's Defence Ministry said on ‌Tuesday. The ministry said Russian ‌forces had struck a cargo vessel in the port of ⁠Chornomorsk ​that ⁠was being used to supply ⁠the Ukrainian military, a warehouse storing ​rocket and artillery weapons in the ⁠village of Ilichanka, and ⁠berthing ​infrastructure at the port of Izmail used for ⁠the unloading and storage of military ⁠cargo.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.