Russia says it hit cargo vessel, infrastructure in Ukrainian Black Sea ports overnight
Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on a number of targets at Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said Russian forces had struck a cargo vessel in the port of Chornomorsk that was being used to supply the Ukrainian military, a warehouse storing rocket and artillery weapons in the village of Ilichanka, and berthing infrastructure at the port of Izmail used for the unloading and storage of military cargo.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.