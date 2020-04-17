Left Menu
China stocks edge higher as hopes of recovery offsets grim GDP data

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks ended higher on Friday as investors looked past the country's first quarterly economic contraction in at least 28 years, pinning their hopes on a state-supported recovery as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic recedes. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.66% at 2,838.49. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.98%, with its financial sector sub-index adding 1%, the consumer staples sector up 1.67%, the real estate index up 0.57% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.72%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.62%. ** China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first quarter with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling 6.8% in the period, official data showed on Friday. ** "Investors are actually relieved as the shoe finally dropped," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "They are expecting a recovery in the second quarter as the social order is gradually restored in China." ** Stronger support from a government-led and property-related investment is expected to support overall domestic demand growth, according to a research note from Chinese brokerage CICC on Friday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 3.15%. ** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0775 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 7.082. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Sunoren Solar Technology Co Ltd, up 10.06%, followed by Jiangsu Boxin Investing & Holdings Co Ltd , gaining 10.05% and Hna Innovation Co Ltd , up by 10.05%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.9% and the CSI300 has fallen 6.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.21% this month. ** About 24.57 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 89.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 27.56 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 20.30 billion. ** Trading volumes remain low as investors are choosing to wait and see the true impact of the pandemic, said Toby Wu, senior analyst at brokerage eToro. ** The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, on Friday revised its death toll from the virus 50% higher to 3,869, state-run CCTV reported. The move follows widespread speculation that Wuhan's death toll was significantly higher than reported.

