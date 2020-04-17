Left Menu
Development News Edition

Net office space leasing down 37% in Jan-March across 8 top cities: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:01 IST
Net office space leasing down 37% in Jan-March across 8 top cities: Report

Net leasing of office space fell 37 per cent during January-March period to nearly 7.4 million sq ft across eight major cities as corporates deferred their decision to hire workspace amid global economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, according to Cushman & Wakefield. According to the data, the net absorption of office space declined to 73,98,041 sq ft during the first three months of this year from 1,16,55,242 sq ft in the corresponding period of the last year. "The net absorption in Q1 2020 stands at 7.40 million sq ft, which is lower by 22.6 per cent on a quarterly basis and 36.5 per cent lower on a yearly basis as transaction slippage impacted the leasing momentum towards the end of the quarter," C&W said in its quarterly report. "The year started off with great momentum continuing from the last quarter of 2019. But by the end of Q1, the headwinds from global economic slowdown on the back of COVID-19 pandemic saw activity tapering off," said Anshul Jain, Managing Director – South East Asia and India, C&W. However, he expected the leasing activities to pick up later this year.

Office space leasing dropped in five cities out of eight covered in this report. As per the data, Bengaluru, the biggest commercial real estate market in India, saw 45 per cent decline in net office leasing at 26,26,452 sq ft during January-March 2020 from 47,95,916 sq ft in the year ago period. Office space demand in Hyderabad plunged 69 per cent to 8,91,613 sq ft from 28,55,480 sq ft.

Pune, too, saw 49 per cent drop in leasing at 1,73,026 sq ft, while Chennai recorded 42 per cent lower leasing volume at 2,03,790 sq ft. Net office space leasing in Mumbai was down 26 per cent to 8,61,580 sq ft.

However, Delhi-NCR market saw 18 per cent growth in net leasing of office space to 15,97,003 sq ft. Similarly, Kolkata and Ahmedabad reported 36 per cent and 29 per cent rise in office demand, respectively. While 4,77,638 sq ft of net office space was absorbed in Kolkata, the figure stood at 5,66,939 sq ft in Ahmedabad. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of USD 8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three "thieves" beaten to death by villagers; 100 detained

Three persons were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by a group of villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra on suspicion that they were thieves, police said on Friday. Inspector Anandrao Kale of the Kasa police station said t...

Thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas receiving Superannuation

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veterans Pension or the main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and ...

QSR chains assure customers their products safe, amid COVID-19 scare

Quick Service Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Dominos Pizza, McDonalds and Subway have assured customers of safety of their products amid the COVID-19 crisis, stating that they are taking precautions at stores as mandated by the author...

Indian job-seekers stranded in UAE eagerly wait to return home as money runs out

Several Indian job-seekers stranded in the UAE due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak are running out of money and desperately want to return home, according to a media report. Shahanad Pulukkool, 26, a driver from Kannoor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020