Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Piaggio Vehicles provides safety gears, infra support to govt hospital in Pune

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:10 IST
Coronavirus: Piaggio Vehicles provides safety gears, infra support to govt hospital in Pune

Piaggio Vehicles India on Friday said it will set up an isolation centre in Baramati of Maharshtra, besides providing safety gears and installing sanitisation infrastructure at the government-run Sasoon Hospital in Pune as part of its multiple initiatives for the fight against COVID-19. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Italian auto major, Piaggio Group, has its manufacturing facility in Baramati district.

For the safety of the health workers and to create awareness about how to fight against COVID-19, PVPL in association with an NGO is providing infrastructure support to Pune’s Sassoon Government hospital. Under this initiative, PVPL is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and installing sanitisation infrastructure at the hospital, the company said in a release. Besides, the company is also arranging free supplies of ration kits to nearly 1,000 migrant labourers in the Baramati MIDC area through the local administration and also to the migrants in the construction sector, to ensure basic food security for a month. The company is also closely working with the local government authorities of Baramati and supporting them to fight coronavirus pandemic, the release said adding PVPL is also setting up an isolation centre. PVPL has also started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and PPE kits required for the isolation center, it added.

"In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the government to provide our relentless support. This is an unparalleled crisis that needs cooperation and support from all of us as a community," Diego Graffi, MD & CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said in the release..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Distressed labourers rehabilitated by Delhi Police amid lockdown

Seven labourers, who were walking towards their native village in Uttar Pradeshs Hardoi with their luggage in hand after being evicted by their landlord here due to non-payment of rent, were sent back to their rented accommodation by the De...

In lockdown Britain, "Mancunian Motivator" brings fun and fitness to neighbours

In a suburban enclave on the northeastern fringes of London residents are having their heart rates - and their spirits - lifted by the Mancunian Motivator.So popular have the street workout routines of Elyse Blemmings become in these times ...

UPDATE 1-Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the IMF and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.In letters ...

Czech hospitals report cyberattacks day after national watchdog's warning

Two hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempted attacks on their computer systems on Friday, a day after the national cybersecurity watchdog said it expected a wave of cyberattacks on the countrys critical infrastructure.The universi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020