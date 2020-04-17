Apollo Tyres to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of securities on a private placement basis

"The company's board at its meeting held today, considered and approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore," Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing

The tyre maker, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

