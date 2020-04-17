Apollo Tyres to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Apollo Tyres to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Apollo Tyres on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of securities on a private placement basis
"The company's board at its meeting held today, considered and approved the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore," Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing
The tyre maker, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.
