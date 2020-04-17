Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:34 IST
Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches

Labour unions said Friday they had lodged a complaint against French call centre firm Teleperformance for allegedly exposing staff in several countries to "dangerous" working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, workers had no choice but to sleep on the floor with other colleagues in call centres due to restrictions on movement linked to virus lockdowns, the UNI Global Union and French unions CFDT, CGT and FO said in a statement.

In others, workers had to share headsets despite the risk of virus contagion. Among its contracts, Teleperformance operates the emergency number in France for people seeking information on COVID-19.

A complaint was lodged with the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for alleged violations of its guidelines for multinational enterprises, the unions said. "In ten countries including France, the Philippines, Colombia, Britain, Albania, Portugal and Greece, the complaint alleges dangerous conditions in client service centres for clients such as Apple, Google and Amazon," they added.

The UNI Global Union is a federation of unions in 150 countries. The complaint was the first brought for alleged non-respect of the OECD guidelines since the coronavirus outbreak forced governments to impose strict lockdown conditions, shuttering non-essential companies and forcing millions to work from home, said the statement.

The OECD, an economic cooperation forum comprising 36 nations, can entertain complaints concerning the alleged violation of workers' rights in the course of foreign business operations. Teleperformance has 331,000 employees in 80 countries, and describes itself as "the global leader in customer experience management." On its website, the company states it was "working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of our employees, while ensuring business continuity for our clients." But according to the CGT, the firm "delayed enabling remote work (for staff) at its call centres which remained open, endangering the health of workers." And once remote work became possible, the company expected staff to use their personal cellphones for work, it added.

There have been numerous reports of staff being forced to work in close proximity at Teleperformance call centres in France, Greece and Portugal, where health authorities closed a centre that allegedly stayed open after staff were diagnosed with the virus. A centre in Blagnac, southwestern France, had to be closed for disinfection after a labour inspection, said the CGT.

And in the Philippines, workers had no choice but to sleep at the office, according to the UNI Global Union. On April 7, the company said it had ordered more than six million masks, had enabled half of its workforce to telecommute, and was targeting two-thirds by mid-April.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said it has issued I-T refunds wor...

TNC Predator wins again at BTS: Southeast Asia

TNC Predator outlasted Reality Rift on Friday to strengthen their hold on third place in the standings of BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia event. TNC Predator 3-1 needed nearly 45 minutes and nearly 41 minutes to win the two maps. Reality Rift...

Italy reveals first details of virus tracing app

Italy has announced the first details of its plan to use an app to trace coronavirus infections, as it starts exiting a two-month lockdown in early May. Coronavirus commissioner Domenico Arcuri signed a decree late on Thursday awarding the ...

UK broadens scope of emergency business loans scheme

The British government has removed the cap on one of its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme so that all companies with annual revenue of more than 45 million pounds 56 million can access support if they were forced to shut operations or were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020