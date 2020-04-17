Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: India to provide additional relief, economic stimulus soon, says FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:14 IST
COVID-19: India to provide additional relief, economic stimulus soon, says FM
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India will soon announce fresh relief measures and economic stimulus to help the poor and industry fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating in the 101st meeting of the Development Committee Plenary of the World Bank through video conference, Sitharaman also assured the global community that India would continue to supply critical medicines to needy countries for the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Sharing details of welfare measures announced by the government last month, the finance minister said support measures worth USD 23 billion (Rs 1.70 lakh crore) were provided, comprising free health insurance to health workers; cash transfers, free food and gas distribution; and social security measures for affected workers. To help companies, especially SME firms, cope with sudden loss of economic opportunity, the government has provided relief in statutory and regulatory compliance matters related to income tax, GST, customs, financial services, and corporate affairs, she said. The central bank has also been accommodative, she said, adding regulators are taking steps to reduce market volatility. "Government is working extensively with stakeholders for providing additional relief in the form of humanitarian aid and to provide economic stimulus in the coming days," she said. In her intervention at the session, Sitharaman stated that given the size of population, India could have become a major COVID hotspot. Taking no chances, the government launched massive efforts to assist the health system respond effectively to the outbreak, she said. Important measures included social distancing, travel restrictions, work from and stay at home in public and private sectors, and direct health interventions centered on scaled-up testing, screening and treatment have helped contain impact of the pandemic, she added. As responsible citizens of the global community, she said: "we are supplying critical medicines to the needy countries and will continue to do so if the situation demands." India started shipment of critical drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of coronavirus to various countries, including the US after a bit of diplomatic tussle between the two nations. She also commended the speedy response and efficiency of the World Bank Group is rolling out the Fast Track COVID-19 Response Facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Downward trend in COVID-19 cases in last few days, hope for further dip: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday said almost all Tablighi Jamaat members from the Union territory, who had attended a congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, have been traced while 500 of them have under...

PM Modi assures India's support to SA, Egypt for essential med supplies to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Indias support to South Africa in maintaining essential medical supplies to fight coronavirus. Had a good discussion with President CyrilRamaphosa about the COVID-19 challenge, and assured Ind...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh to start pool testing in couple of days, says Deo; Rues Centre's conservative testing strategy

Chhattisgarh will start pool sample testing for COVID-19 in a couple of days, states Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Friday, while ruing the Modi governments conservative testing strategy instead of an aggressive approach, which would...

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said it has issued I-T refunds wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020