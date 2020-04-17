ZEE5 launches new OTT platform for kids

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) ZEE5, the OTT platform of entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), on Friday announced launch of ZEE5 Kids. ZEE5 Kids would have a repertoire of over 4,000 hours of entertainment content, encompassing varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids and is free for all users.

It would have a library spread across multiple languages -- Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri. * * * * * POGO partners Doordarshan to simulcast 'Chhota Bheem' on DD National Homegrown kids' entertainment channel POGO has partnered public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast 'Chhota Bheem' on DD National. The popular animation, which features the superhero Bheem, would be beamed on on DD National, a joint statement said.

* * * * * COVID-19: Parle Agro to support over 4 lakh people during lockdown Parle Agro, maker of Frooti, Appy and Appy Fiz, on Friday said it will support over 4 lakh people across the country during lockdown with medical, food and essential supplies through Prakash Jyantilal Chauhan Foundation. The foundation has partnered with food service agencies like NRAI and Compass Group, and NGOs like Helping Hands Foundation and KVN Foundation. Together they are offering around 50,000 meals to the less privileged and Frooti tetra packs and Appy along with the meals. By aiding organisations like Samarpan and CARE India, PJC Foundation is also reaching out to the Mumbai Police and underprivileged families. PTI KRH RVK

