Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZEE5 launches new OTT platform for kids

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:44 IST
ZEE5 launches new OTT platform for kids

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI)  ZEE5, the OTT platform of entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), on Friday announced launch of ZEE5 Kids. ZEE5 Kids would have a repertoire of over 4,000 hours of entertainment content, encompassing varied genres, languages, formats and age-group based curations for kids and is free for all users.

It would have a library spread across multiple languages -- Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Bhojpuri. * * * * * POGO partners Doordarshan to simulcast 'Chhota Bheem' on DD National Homegrown kids' entertainment channel POGO has partnered public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast 'Chhota Bheem' on DD National.  The popular animation, which features the superhero Bheem, would be beamed on on DD National, a joint statement said.

* * * * * COVID-19: Parle Agro to support over 4 lakh people during lockdown Parle Agro, maker of Frooti, Appy and Appy Fiz, on Friday said it will support over 4 lakh people across the country during lockdown with medical, food and essential supplies through Prakash Jyantilal Chauhan Foundation. The foundation has partnered with food service agencies like NRAI and Compass Group, and NGOs like Helping Hands Foundation and KVN Foundation.  Together they are offering around 50,000 meals to the less privileged and Frooti tetra packs and Appy along with the meals. By aiding organisations like Samarpan and CARE India, PJC Foundation is also reaching out to the Mumbai Police and underprivileged families. PTI KRH RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reopening wet food markets must conform to strict standards -WHO

Any wet markets that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.Suspicion has falle...

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020