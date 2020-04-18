Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:11 IST
Gilead increases enrollment target for remdesivir trial in COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc on Friday increased enrollment target by 3,600 for a trial testing its experimental drug, remdesivir, in severe COVID-19 patients, a day after a media report said the drug was showing promise. Shares of the company rose 8% after medical news website STAT detailed rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms in COVID-19 patients at the University of Chicago Medicine hospital.

The enrollment estimate in the trial run by Gilead was increased to 6,000 patients from 2,400 previously, according https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04292899?term=remdesivir&draw=2&rank=3 to clinicaltrials.gov, a register of clinical trials. Brokerage Piper Sandler said rationale for the increase was to widen access to remdesivir and to gather additional data on the drug, noting that there were no additional changes to the goals.

Gilead did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on increased enrolment. The company has previously said it was shifting from a system of individual compassionate-use requests to expanded access programs.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for the novel coronavirus, which has infected 2.18 million globally, according to a Reuters tally, and remdesivir is one of the treatments that has captured investor attention. But analysts and the company urged caution on drawing conclusions from the STAT report that also helped buoy the broader markets.

Gilead on Thursday said the totality of the data from the trial needed to be analyzed, and expects to report results from the study in severe COVID-19 patients at the end of the month, and data from other trials in May. "While the article paints a pretty picture, we think the ensuing exuberance shows a lack of critical analysis," said Baird analyst Brian Skorney.

Wall Street rose on Friday, also boosted by President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and Boeing's plans to resume production. The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen nearly 12% this year. Gilead's shares, which have risen 17.8% this year, were up nearly 8.1% at $82.71 in noon trading.

"There will no doubt be cautionary announcements by various scientific bodies about the validity of a partial set of results from a tiny trial," said Jeffrey Halley, a markets analyst at OANDA. "Markets, though, will likely do their very best to ignore those, preferring to concentrate on ... a potential treatment for COVID-19 symptoms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

IMF's Georgieva underscores need to help Africa, other emerging markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

China's revised COVID figures are a bid to 'leave no case undocumented' -WHO

A sharp upward revision in Chinas coronavirus death toll on Friday was an attempt to leave no case undocumented after medical services in Wuhan were overwhelmed at the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization WHO said. Nearly 1,...

In phone call, Mexican president floats idea of meeting with Trump

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he spoke by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, suggesting they meet in June or July for what would be their first in-person encounter.Lopez Obrador said that Trump called...

Chile´s economy to contract by 2% in 2020; Pinera promises 'cautious' reopening

Chiles economy is expected to contract by 2 in 2020, the government said on Friday, while stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic will deepen the nations fiscal deficit to 8, the largest gap since at least 1990.The dire predict...

Safe sex under lockdown: Argentine official has some advice for digital lovers

An Argentine official has given some on-air sex education for onanistic lovers in the time of the coronavirus, underscoring how the pandemic and lockdown in response to it are shaking up every aspect of peoples lives.Jose Barletta, a doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020