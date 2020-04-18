Mexico says can still borrow at favorable rates despite credit rating downgrades

Mexico says can still borrow at favorable rates despite credit rating downgradesReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:24 IST
Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said the government can still access international and domestic financing at favorable conditions despite major credit rating agencies downgrading Mexico's sovereign rating.
The finance ministry said Mexico's sovereign credit rating is still investment grade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico