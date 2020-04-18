Left Menu
Mexico says can still borrow at favorable rates despite credit rating downgrades

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 03:24 IST
Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said the government can still access international and domestic financing at favorable conditions despite major credit rating agencies downgrading Mexico's sovereign rating.

The finance ministry said Mexico's sovereign credit rating is still investment grade.

