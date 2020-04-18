Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNRE urges states to set up renewable energy equipment parks, make India global hub

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:57 IST
MNRE urges states to set up renewable energy equipment parks, make India global hub

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has urged states to set up renewable energy (RE) equipment manufacturing parks to meet domestic demand as well as make India a global production hub. The MNRE has offered many incentives to states to set up such parks at a time when numerous international firms are looking to move their production base out of China after the COVID-19 outbreak. "MNRE has initiated action in big way towards setting up new hubs for manufacturing renewable energy equipments in the country to meet both domestic and also cater to global demand," the ministry said in a statement

With this objective, the ministry has written to various state governments and port authorities to identify land parcels of 50-500 acres for setting up such parks, it said. Tuticorin Port Trust, and the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have already expressed interest in setting up RE equipment manufacturing parks, it added. Secretary, MNRE, Anand Kumar held meetings with RE companies last week.  The ministry has also got in touch with trade commissioners / representatives of various countries inviting them to invest in this promising sector in India.  The MNRE Secretary addressed the US India Strategic Partnership Forum earlier this week through a webinar and sought collaboration and investment by US firms.  These facilities will manufacture equipment like silicon ingots and wafers, solar cells and modules, wind power equipment and ancillary items like back sheet, glass, steel frames, inverters and batteries. The hubs will also export equipment and services in the RE sector.  At present, India has around 10 GW of wind equipment manufacturing capacity. In case of solar cells and modules, India imports about 85 per cent of its requirement. The government has already levied basic customs duty on these goods for protecting the domestic solar manufacturing industry. The MNRE said at a time when many companies are shifting their base from China, it is time for India to bring policy changes for facilitating manufacturing in the country. In tune with this, the MNRE has set up a Renewable Energy Industry Facilitation and Promotion Board to facilitate investment in the sector. The ministry has strengthened the clauses in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to boost investor confidence.  The three power and RE sector NBFCs -- PFC, REC and IREDA -- have reduced their repayment charges to 2 per cent for enhancing the funds available for new projects. The IREDA has also brought out a new scheme for project specific funding to promote new RE projects in India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...

Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admi...

Top drug regulator to ensure no shortage of essential, critical drugs amid COVID-19: Health ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Warning against stockpiling of medicines and creating supply chain shortages, the Union health ministry has directed the countrys top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertainin...

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nations total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday. Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020