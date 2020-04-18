DAMS manages with eLearning during COVID-19 lockdown with live classes, video library on eMedicoz app

New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi Academy of Medical Science (DAMS) pioneer in Medical PG entrance preparation with 250 plus centres across the country was the first in their sector to respond to the crisis of lockdown. DAMS team immediately understood the gravity of the situation and started online live classes on eMedicoz app for their students during this hour of pandemic and country lockdown situation.

Some of the live classes were attended by 15K concurrent users who are doctors and medical students and is a record in itself. Students are able to chat and ask doubts to the teachers in the live class. eMedicoz app (available in both android & iOS) with 2.5 lakh plus users is a rich resource for medical students and offers an entire ecosystem of access to students.

DAMS students on the app get an access to an elaborate video library, Question bank and Test series with video solutions. There are daily quizzes conducted in app to keep students engaged during these tough times. There are many unique tools like Talking Books (DAMS Comprehensive Review Series) where teachers help student navigate through the study material. Live classes are being conducted batch wise for both DAMS medical and dental students, preparing for various examinations including NEETPG, NEXT, MCI screening, NEETMDS, USMLE.

DAMS has emerged as a leader in both physical as well eLearning in Medical and dental PG entrance exams, in a unique position where DAMS has physical face to face classrooms, VSAT based video conferencing classrooms and App based learning on eMedicoz. Students are enjoying the DAMS Digital experience on eMedicoz and many responded by posting their photos while studying on the app in Instagram stories and other social media.

Rising to occasion teachers despite their own limitation because of lockdown, conducted live doubt solving sessions on DAMS Facebook group, posted quizzes to keep students engaged. DAMS has also taken initiative to post free lectures on its Youtube channel for benefit of all medical students and there are thousands of free medical education videos available to any medical student on eMedicoz app.

The highly qualified faculty members at DAMS are well connected with students across the country through eMedicoz "DAMS Live-Initiative", the live teaching module which disseminates teaching via virtual classrooms, wherein students can also clarify their doubts live sitting miles away. "Even in times of lockdown, learning never stops at DAMS and students continue prepare for the examinations without any interruption. We all need to manage the learning of our students during this pandemic lockdown with innovation. Our goal remains giving an edge to our students. As an organization we care about all our team members and we have initiated work from home for our team members across the country. We have even opened an online registration desk for new students wanting to join us and finding it difficult during lockdown", said Dr Sumer Sethi Director and Founder of DAMS.

Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) a well-established name in the field of PG Medical Entrance Education for over 21 years now, under the leadership of Dr Sumer Sethi, Radiologist and pervious topper in AIPG/AIIMS. DAMS is recognized for its impeccable foresight, enviable expertise and innate acumen. DAMS is known as the most specialized institution of its type in the country, performing consistently at high levels and has delivered top results in last two decades.

With eMedicoz initiative crossing 2.5 lakh downloads and live lectures on app, DAMS has now emerged as leader in both physical and digital test prep sector for NEETPG. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

