Amid cos rescinding internship offers, RIL keeps commitment, digitally onboards 84 summer interns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:08 IST
Amid some companies beginning to rescind their internship and job offers to fight the slowdown, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has kept its commitment to summer interns and has digitally onboarded them as the nationwide lockdown prevented physical enrolment. In a post on LinkedIn, RIL said it is on-boarding 84 summer interns virtually. "RIL kept its commitment to summer interns by digitally onboarding them through the 'Virutal Reliance Summer Program'," it said. The coronavirus-led recession has dramatically changed job markets globally. Some companies are freezing all hiring while many firms that recruit MBA students are scaling back their hiring plans. Some have cancelled summer internships and a few are beginning to rescind the internship and job offers already made to MBA students. "We are proud to announce that we are on-boarding 84 summer interns virtually this April 10," RIL said. "We are leveraging on the power of technology and connectivity to ensure an enriching experience for our Reliance Summer Interns." The oil-to-telecom conglomerate hires summer interns across portfolio. "We have the brightest minds from 24-plus institutes across India and are committed to providing a seamless experience despite the ongoing global pandemic. We are confident that this journey will mould them into young empowered leaders," the company added. While most internships typically start in April, the oubreak of Covid-19 has thrown the schedule and plans of business school students in disarray. Finding it difficult to handle the logistics of conducting internships during the lockdown or anticipating a slump in the economy, summer internships are getting cancelled, deferred, or cut short from eight weeks to six. RIL further said it prioritizes the safety and well-being of employees, interns and their families over everything else. "We are here to overcome any challenges that come our way and create a safe learning environment for all. " "We are glad to welcome our #SummerInterns into our #RelianceFamily. This summer is going to be all about learning, connecting, unlocking new experiences and building on our strengths together," it said.

