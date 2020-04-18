GAIL ready to quick start project execution post lockdown

Government-owned GAIL India Ltd said on Saturday it has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages. "GAIL is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance, post lifting of the COVID-19 led lockdown," it said in a statement.

This is in view to kick start the crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas-based economy. Graded measures in the short to medium term will be rolled out starting from April 20 with the support of local administrative authorities across the states, it said.

The company has facilitated arrangements for continued stay of migrant labourers working at various sites and camps during the lockdown period for ensuring the safety of all concerned. Detailed standard operating procedures and protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting the use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with guidelines issued by the government.

In parallel, GAIL has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of LPG to oil marketing companies and natural gas to the crucial downstream utilities like fertiliser, power, refineries and city gas distribution. (ANI)

