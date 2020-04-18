Left Menu
Development News Edition

GAIL ready to quick start project execution post lockdown

Government-owned GAIL India Ltd said on Saturday it has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:52 IST
GAIL ready to quick start project execution post lockdown
GAIL and its employees have contributed Rs 54 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.. Image Credit: ANI

Government-owned GAIL India Ltd said on Saturday it has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages. "GAIL is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance, post lifting of the COVID-19 led lockdown," it said in a statement.

This is in view to kick start the crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas-based economy. Graded measures in the short to medium term will be rolled out starting from April 20 with the support of local administrative authorities across the states, it said.

The company has facilitated arrangements for continued stay of migrant labourers working at various sites and camps during the lockdown period for ensuring the safety of all concerned. Detailed standard operating procedures and protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting the use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with guidelines issued by the government.

In parallel, GAIL has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of LPG to oil marketing companies and natural gas to the crucial downstream utilities like fertiliser, power, refineries and city gas distribution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks...

Man hurls acid on sleeping woman

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 18 PTI A 39-year-old woman suffered serious burns when acid was thrown at her while she was asleep inside her house near here early Saturday, police said. The woman was working as a housekeeper in a company at Techno...

Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rescue the people from the state who are stuck in various parts of the country, suggesting that a control room be set up in Lucknow to coordinat...

Muslim family turns saviour for Pune-based filmmakers stranded in lockdown in J-K

Demonstrating harmony and hospitality, a Muslim family here opened its home and heart -- to a film team from Pune stranded after the nationide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Its the true spirit of Kashmiriyat, said Nachiket Guttikar who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020