Cement companies to start manufacturing from Apr 20 in phases; in talks with authorities for nod

Leading cement makers Ambuja Cements, ACC, ICC, India Cements and JK Lakshmi Cement would start manufacturing in phased manner from April 20 and are in discussion with the relevant government authorities. The cement makers in their regulatory filings have said they would abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) for social distancing mandated by the government.

The cement manufacturers had temporarily halted the manufacturing activity at their plants across India, after the government had announced lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes after the government, in its new guidelines on April 15, allowed functioning of industrial units located in rural areas from April 20 while observing strict social distancing norms.

"We would like to inform that the company shall resume operations, from April 20, 2020, in a phased manner, subject to requisite permissions, other relevant considerations and in accordance with the guidelines," said ACC in a regulatory filing. The company is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the "SOP for social distancing provided by MHA and continues to work to safeguard the interests of its employees, workers and other stakeholders in our plant locations and offices", it added.

India Cements said, "The company is in the process of obtaining the requisite approvals from the respective state governments and other appropriate authorities for resuming the operations of its plants at various locations, in a phased manner." Meanwhile, JK Lakshmi Cement's grinding units at Kalol and Surat have become partially operational on the basis of permission received from the Government of Gujarat. The firm, which is part of JK Organisation, is also seeking necessary approvals for resuming operations at our various plant locations, it added.

While Ambuja Cements also told the exchanges that the company would start production from April 20 and it is in discussion with the government authorities for necessary approvals. JK Cement has made its manufacturing facilities in Karnataka "partially operational" after receiving permission from the state government.

"Moreover, production at our manufacturing facilities situated in UP is being commenced shortly, in terms of permission issued by the government on April 16," it said adding that it is seeking necessary approval from authorities for resumption of production facilities situated in Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Shree Cement said, "We will resume our operations at different production facilities in full compliance to the conditions of operation as have been/may be stipulated in permissions/approvals." In fresh guidelines on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, the government barred all kinds of public transport and prohibited opening of public places till May 3.

However, it allowed functioning of industrial units located in rural areas from April 20 while observing strict social distancing norms. According to the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), the total installed capacity in the Indian cement sector is about 500 million tonnes per annum.

The Indian cement sector accounts for over 7 per cent of the global installed capacity and is the second-largest cement industry in the world, after China..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.