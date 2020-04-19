Left Menu
Passenger vehicle exports log marginal growth in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:07 IST
Passenger vehicle exports saw a marginal rise during the last fiscal, with Hyundai leading the segment with dispatches to various global markets, as per the latest data by SIAM. PV exports stood at 6,77,311 units in the last fiscal as against 6,76,192 units in 2018-19, a marginal growth of 0.17 per cent.

Car shipments, however, saw a 4.51 per cent decline at 4,90,748 units during the last fiscal, while utility vehicle exports saw an increase of 16.06 per cent at 1,83,671 units during the period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed. Vans witnessed a 28.22 per cent decline in exports at 2,892 units during the period under review as compared with 4,029 units in 2018-19.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) led the segment, followed by Ford India and Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) at second and third positions, respectively. The South Korean automaker exported 1,69,861 units to overseas markets during the last fiscal, up 4.78 per cent from a year earlier.

Ford India's overseas dispatches stood at 1,31,476 units during 2019-20, down 19.24 per cent from the year-ago period. On the other hand, domestic car market leader MSI exported 1,00,294 units across global markets, down 5.83 per cent from the 2018-19 fiscal.

Nissan Motor India exported 79,479 units last fiscal, up 37.87 per cent from 2018-19. Similarly, General Motors India, which has ceased selling vehicles in the domestic market, shipped out 69,933 units during the period, down 9.57 per cent.

Volkswagen India exported 55,617 units last financial year, a dip of 10 per cent from the year-ago period. Kia Motors shipped out 21, 461 units in 2019-20, followed by Renault which exported 15,901 units, up 36.06 per cent as compared with 2018-19.

It was followed by home grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra which exported 11,365 units during the period under review. Toyota Kirloskar Motor dispatched 11,771 units last fiscal, while Honda Cars India exported 3,774 units to global markets.

Besides, FCA India shipped out 3,773 units while Tata Motors dispatched 2,383  vehicles last financial year. Vehicle exports fared better as compared with domestic sales last fiscal.

In 2019-20, the passenger vehicle sales saw a decline of 17.82 per cent to 27,75,679 units as compared with 33,77,389 units in the previous fiscal. Similarly, total sales across categories last fiscal declined by 17.96 per cent to 2,15,48,494 units as compared with 2,62,66,179 units in 2018-19 financial year.

