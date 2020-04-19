Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: UK expands repatriation flights from South Asia

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:52 IST
Coronavirus: UK expands repatriation flights from South Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 7,000 more Britons will return home from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as the UK government has announced to operate 31 more charter flights over the next week to repatriate its citizens stranded in the coronavirus lockdown across South Asia. The flights, scheduled between April 20 and 27, include 17 from India, 10 from Pakistan and four from Bangladesh.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said that 7,000 more people will be able to get home from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, after 31 more charter flights have been announced from the region over the next week. "Our special charter deal with the airlines has enabled us to return thousands more. Now, I can announce the next 31 flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh which will get 7,000 more Brits safely back home," said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

"We are working around the clock to get British travellers home. Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, we've helped more than a million British citizens return home on commercial flights – backed up by our work with the airlines and foreign governments to keep flights running," he said. The FCO said it had worked closely with South Asian governments to keep commercial flight routes running and airports open. It has already chartered 24 flights from the region, mostly from India, to help vulnerable British nationals return home in previous weeks.

The UK government has added on flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh to a total 38 flights scheduled from India to repatriate thousands of British travellers stranded in the region. The government said its latest set of repatriation flights will mean that it has facilitated the return of more than 10,000 British travellers on 55 flights from the region since the coronavirus crisis began.

Around 5,000 British nationals will have returned to the UK from India between 8-19 April on 21 UK charter flights from 11 Indian cities. The 17 extra flights from India announced on Friday will be able to carry around 4,000 passengers, and bring the total number chartered by the UK government from India to 38. The flights from Pakistan will bring around 2,500 people back to Britain. More than 8,000 British nationals returned to the UK between April 4-16, via 23 commercial flights, following extensive cooperation between the UK and Pakistan, the FCO said.

The four flights from Bangladesh will have the capacity to bring home up to 850 passengers. Three charter flights from Nepal have also returned more than 700 passengers to the UK. The FCO said it is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to help bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by Raab last month, with up to 75 million pounds available for special charter flights from priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia are under lockdown imposed by the governments to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The novel virus which originated from China in december last year has killed over 160,000 and infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Never done this kind of action before: Randeep Hooda on 'Extraction'

Actor Randeep Hooda says Extraction gave him a chance to step out of his comfort zone in Hindi cinema to do some Rambo-like action with tough Aussie Chris Hemsworth, his co-star in the film. The movie, slated to release on April 24 on Netfl...

Allowing e-tailers to supply only essentials to create level playing field for small retailers:Goyal

The governments decision to allow e-commerce players to deliver only essential goods will help in creating a level playing field for small retailers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The government on Sunday proh...

French retailer Fnac Darty gets 500 million euro state loan

Electronics retail giant Fnac Darty announced on Sunday it had secured a 500 million euro loan guaranteed by the French state to secure cash flow and prepare for recovery after the coronavirus crisis. Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire said the...

Govt launches iGOT portal to train doctors, health care workers to combat Covid-19

The government has&#160;launched a special digital platform iGOT for training and capacity building of healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers and technicians, stepping up efforts to fight the coronavirus pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020