Left Menu
Development News Edition

All types of retailers should be allowed home delivery: RAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:49 IST
All types of retailers should be allowed home delivery: RAI

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Sunday said the government's home delivery permissions need to be broad based and all types of retailers, including neighbourhood stores, should be allowed to operate. The retailers' body said allowing neighbourhood stores and large essential products' chain retailers to do home delivery will help fulfil consumer needs in these trying times and play a part in enhancing social distancing.

"As RAI, we believe that to fulfil consumer needs in these trying times, rules for direct customer delivery need to be broad based and all types of retailers, including neighbourhood stores, should be allowed to operate," RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said in a statement. Such a move, he said, "will allow retailers to support smooth implementation of social distancing norms, through contactless delivery, strict hygiene and safety standards, for such work from home essentials as mobiles, laptops, infant garments and household supplies".

Arguing that neighbourhood stores and large essential products chain retailers have "done a great service to the nation thus far", he said that "widening of the essential products categories will help us support government's steps to ensure safety of its people while also enabling movement of goods required for economic activity"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

A possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. ...

SRK, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline: We need to fight this together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity, as they joined artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out again...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-...

COVID-19:Chemists told to keep record of people buying flu medicines

Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha as well as in some districts of Bihar to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020