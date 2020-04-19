There is sufficient fertilizer stock to meet Kharif season demand: Fertilizer minister

As sowing of Kharif crops begins, Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said there is sufficient stock of fertilizer in the country and farmers need not "panic" about any kind of shortages. Gowda said the government is committed to ensuring fertilizer supply to farmers before sowing time. As a result, record 41 fertilizer rakes from ports/plants in a single day on April 17 amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

"There is no problem with the availability of fertilizers in the country and there is no need at all for any panic," he said in a statement. The minister said the state governments have sufficient stock of fertilizers. "We are in touch with agriculture ministers of the states," he added.

The central government has exempted operation of fertilizer plants from the lockdown rules so that the agriculture sector does not feel the heat of the lockdown.

