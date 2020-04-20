Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:19 IST
Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Solutions on Monday cut India's economic growth forecast for the financial year 2020-21 to 1.8 per cent saying private consumption is likely to contract due to large-scale loss of income in the face of worsening domestic outbreak of COVID-19. "Over the past week, we have continued to adjust down our country-specific real GDP growth forecasts on the back of persistent low oil prices and the widening spread of COVID-19. Our forecasts remain fluid and, even despite the recent downward revisions, we believe that the risks remain skewed to the downside," the rating agency said.

For India, it said the real GDP growth rate for 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) has been revised down to 1.8 per cent from 4.6 per cent, previously. "We now expect private consumption to contract, versus a weak expansion previously, due to large scale loss of income across the economy in the face of a worsening domestic outbreak of COVID-19," it said.

Fitch Solutions also anticipated a deeper contraction in fixed investments as businesses choose to cut back on capital expenditure to conserve cash amid elevated economic uncertainty. "The slow roll-out of fiscal stimulus by the central government will only exacerbate India's economic woes," it added.

For China, it revised downwards its 2020 real GDP forecast to 1.1 per cent from 2.6 per cent previously, to reflect the impact of a worsening global economic outlook. "Real GDP (of China) contracted by a sharp 6.8 per cent y-o-y in Q1 2020, and our current forecast reflects our view that private consumption and net exports will continue to drag heavily," it said. "Meanwhile, targeted fiscal stimulus should see fixed investment growth come in relatively flat, while strong government consumption will provide the bulk of support and prevent a full-year contraction in 2020." PTI ANZ HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests in Jamia violence & NE Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The polices reaction came after some l...

Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.1 LAKH RS raised by Anya ...

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive...

Poland may retighten coronavirus restrictions if cases spike -minister

Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday. It can be always reversed, Szumowski told public rad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020