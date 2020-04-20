Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation stocks fall after DGCA directive to stop bookings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:50 IST
Aviation stocks fall after DGCA directive to stop bookings

Airline stocks fell up to 5.5 per cent on Monday after regulator DGCA directed airlines to stop taking bookings for travel after May 3. InterGlobe Aviation shares tumbled 5.47 per cent to Rs 1,010.65 per unit and those of SpiceJet fell by 2.77 per cent to Rs 47.25 on the BSE.

Aviation regulator DGCA directed airlines on Sunday to stop taking bookings for travel after May 3, assuring them that they would be given sufficient time to restart flight operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular stating, "all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets... Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations." All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo and special flights permitted by the DGCA can fly in this period.

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase began on April 15 and ends on May 3..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests in Jamia violence & NE Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The polices reaction came after some l...

Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.1 LAKH RS raised by Anya ...

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive...

Poland may retighten coronavirus restrictions if cases spike -minister

Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday. It can be always reversed, Szumowski told public rad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020