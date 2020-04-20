Money Market Operations as on April 17, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume Weighted Average Rate Range (One Leg) A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,256.75 3.41 1.00-4.55 I. Call Money 761.45 3.43 2.85-4.55 II. Triparty Repo 1,495.30 3.40 1.00-4.00 III. Market Repo 0.00 - IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 11,317.58 4.26 2.40-5.00 II. Term Money@@ 175.00 - 4.30-4.75 III. Triparty Repo 212,276.20 2.40 0.50-3.60 IV. Market Repo 73,045.22 3.17 0.01-4.00 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 -- --- RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo# Fri, 17/04/2020 3 Mon, 20/04/2020 7,09,290.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Fri, 17/04/2020 3 Mon, 20/04/2020 0.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -6,84,281.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,102.25 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 205,260.25 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,79,020.75 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 17/04/2020 4,37,224.67 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 17/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 27/03/2020 256,578.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 # The amount includes an outstanding fixed rate reverse repo of ₹ 23,200 crore which was conducted at 4.00 per cent before the change in the reverse repo rate was announced in the Governor’s Statement dated April 17, 2020 and the subsequent RBI Notification RBI/2019-2020/215 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

