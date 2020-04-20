Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now's The Time to Take a Virtual Trip Around NSW

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:26 IST
Now's The Time to Take a Virtual Trip Around NSW

Explore Sydney and NSW without leaving home SYDNEY, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Being able to dream about what to do and where to go is now more important than ever - and you can now take a virtual trip to Sydney and regions of NSW without leaving home. Destination NSW's consumer travel website, VisitNSW.com, has a new suite of still and video Zoom-ready assets available for consumers to download to make their conferencing calls a little more fun.

The Zoom background collection was curated to inspire wanderlust in the dreaming phase of the travel planning cycle, with NSW backgrounds curated around three key themes - native animals, sunrise and sunset, and spectacular scenery. The NSW destinations and experiences include stargazing in the Southern Hemisphere's first Dark Sky Park in the Warrumbungles, sea life frolicking underwater along the NSW Coast from Tweed Heads to Narooma, aerial shots of regional NSW including Stockton Beach and Broken Hill, breakfast with Coffs Harbour kangaroos, and a timelapse of the world-famous Sydney Harbour.

"Travel might be postponed, but dreaming about travelling is definitely encouraged via our Zoom-ready assets," said Stephen Mahoney, Acting CEO, Destination NSW. "Our stunning NSW Zoom backgrounds have been created to keep NSW's unique experiences and destinations top of mind, and to provide inspiration for future holidays makers as they dream about travelling while staying connected and entertained through Zoom calls in the current stay-at-home period," said Mahoney.

With a number of virtual wonderlands and three themes to choose from, join the revolution and take your pick of one of the following Zoom backgrounds to immerse yourself in NSW like never before. Talk with the animals • Wombats at Symbio Wildlife Park, Central Coast • Meerkats at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo • Kangaroos in Mungo National Park • Fur seals near Montague Island off the coast of Narooma • A mob of emus in Sturt National Park, Tibooburra Sunrises & Sunsets • Sydney Harbour featuring both the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House • Broken Hill featuring the Living Desert Sculptures • Blue Mountains National Park featuring panoramic views of the Three Sisters • Bondi Beach featuring the very instagrammable Icebergs • Killcare Beach on NSW's Central Coast • Warrumbungle National Park featuring the iconic Breadknife and Grand High Top Walks Spectacular Scenery • Lord Howe Island • Walls of China, Mungo National Park • Stockton Sand Dunes, Port Stephens • Cabbage Tree Bay, Manly • Kosciuszko National Park • Jenolan Caves, Blue Mountains For more information go to www.visitnsw.com/love-nsw/zoom Share your favourite Sydney and NSW holidays on social media by using the hashtag #LoveNSW or #NewSouthWales.

About Destination NSW Destination NSW is the lead NSW Government agency for the State's tourism and major events industry and is responsible for devising and implementing strategies to grow the State's visitor economy. Our particular focus is driving tourism and acquiring and developing major sporting and cultural events for Sydney and regional NSW. In addition, Destination NSW is the major investor in Business Events Sydney with the aim of securing more international conventions, incentive travel reward programs, corporate events and exhibitions. Note to editors Images can be found in the Destination NSW Content Library.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156635/Sydney_Harbour.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156634/Bondi_Icebergs.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application. The bank said it ha...

Crops rot as Italian farmers hit by virus, drought

Floriana Fanizza gazes desolately at her celery crop, lost to the coronavirus because it could not be harvested. Italian farmers are being brought to their knees by a six-week lockdown aimed at stopping a deadly epidemic in its tracks. They...

Sterling falls as COVID-19 death toll rises, no easing of lockdown in sight

Sterling slid on Monday as the death toll from the novel coronavirus increased and officials said it was too soon to talk about easing the lockdown implemented to stop the virus spreading further.Britain reported 596 deaths from COVID-19, t...

Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life: Cody Simpson

Singer Cody Simpson has opened up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus and he said his fellow musicians independent nature inspires him to be embrace his individuality. The couple has been dating for several months since Cyrus split from bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020