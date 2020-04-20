Hong Kong's Jan-March unemployment rises to 4.2%, highest in more than 9 years

Left Menu
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:31 IST
Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in the January to March period, the highest in more than nine years, as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Monday.

The jobless rate rose from 3.7% in the December-February period, government data showed.

