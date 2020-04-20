BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrestPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:57 IST
New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said. The German auto major had appointed Singh as head of India operations with effect from August 1, 2019.
Rudy, as he was popularly called, was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations. Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rudratej Singh
- New Delhi
- India
- BMW India
- German
- Royal Enfield
- Unilever
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Coal India arms set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states
In talks with 3 medical device cos to manufacture ventilators: MG Motor India
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:55am
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 77, number of cases to 3,374: Health ministry data
With spike of 302 in last 12 hours, India's COVID-19 cases at 3,374