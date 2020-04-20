Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:29 IST
Companies at Sri City begin production of healthcare products

Chennai, Apr20(PTI): Several companies which have set up units in neighbouring Sri City special economic zone have commenced production of medical products to support the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Companies including Pals Plush, VRV Asia Pacific, TIL Healthcare which have presence in the SEZ at Tada, around 110 km from here,are engaged in producing healthcare products such as personal protection equipment, among others Pals Plush Indias, a manufacturer of soft toys and accessories,is now producing personal protection equipment including face shields, an official said.

VRV Asia Pacific Ltd, a Chart Group Company (of United States,is producing liquid cylinders and storage tanks for storing liquid oxygen as the demand for medical oxygen in hospitals was increasing. VRV was one of the few companies to make cryogenic storage cylinders and tanks, he said.

TIL Healthcare, the pharmaceutical division of Jhaver Group of companies, has received the license to produce Hydroxy Chloroquine Sulfate tablets. The company would commence production once the raw material arrives.

Sri City Founder Ravindra Sannareddy said Sri City industrial community looks forward to take part in such initiatives to help the citizens. The companies during the brief interaction with government authorities have informed them about the issues they were facing.

Sri City Development commissioner R Muthu Raj said, "We will coordinate with the state government officials and facilitate smooth running of these units." PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME.

