Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors' JLR extends COVID-19 production pause in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:09 IST
Tata Motors' JLR extends COVID-19 production pause in UK

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it would be extending its temporary pause in production lines in the UK by a few weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The UK's largest carmaker said it plans an "orderly return" for its plants located at Castle Bromwich, Solihull, and Halewood in the West Midlands and northern regions of England.

"Our manufacturing sites are on a controlled stop and continue to adhere to government advice," a Jaguar Land Rover statement said. "Against the backdrop of rapidly changing circumstances, we have decided to extend this for a few more weeks. We are working on an orderly return to production as soon as conditions permit," the statement read.

The company said it is "rigorously" following the guidance of all the relevant authorities in the countries in which it operates and will work towards a "phased" return to production as soon as conditions permit, including implementing robust screening protocols to best practice standards. Meanwhile, JLR reported a 42 per cent fall in sales of Jaguar models between January and March, while sales of Range Rovers and Land Rovers declined 25 per cent.

The company's total 2019-20 sales were down 12 per cent at 5,08,659 vehicles, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacting sales in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. "(The fiscal) 2019-20 has been a year of unprecedented disruption for the automotive sector. Despite the impact of regulatory change, shifting consumer tastes, Brexit and ongoing trade tensions, sales for Jaguar and Land Rover were showing improvement until the coronavirus pandemic hit in the fourth quarter," said JLR chief commercial officer Felix Brautigam. Despite the impact of coronavirus, the company said its retail sales of the new Range Rover Evoque were up 24.7 per cent year-on-year and sales of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE increased 40.0 per cent.

The very first sales of the new Land Rover Defender also took place in the fourth quarter. PTI AK IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document showsBritains Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pu...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. House Republican leader still no deal on more coronavirus money for small U.S. businessesU.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday there was still no deal on a fund...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exclusive In Russia, a black market for HIV drug to try on coronavirusA black market has developed in Russia for an antiviral HIV drug explored as a possible treatment for COVID-19, the ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatarsWhen stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020