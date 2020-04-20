Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMGAY: 7 States & UTs begin free supply of 1 kg pulses via PDS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:28 IST
PMGAY: 7 States & UTs begin free supply of 1 kg pulses via PDS

Seven states and union territories, including Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, have commenced free distribution of one kg pulses per PDS household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), the Food Ministry said on Monday. Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have received the partial stock and will commence the distribution to beneficiaries in a phased manner as per their plan, it said in a statement.

"About 107,077.85 tonne of pulses have so far been issued to the States/UTs," according to the ministry. Under PMGKY, Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat have commenced the free distribution of pulses to the PDS (Public Distribution System) beneficiaries. To provide food security during the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to distribute for free pulses to eligible households under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) for three months. The distribution of pulses under PMGKY is to benefit around 19.50 crore households spread across 36 states and Union Territories. Besides free pulses, the government is also giving free five kg per person foodgrains to over 81 crore PDS beneficiaries in the country. This is over and above the quota given under the National Food Security Act.

The Centre has disbursed Rs 17,793 crore to 8.89 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from March 24 till date. The government provides Rs 6,000 per annum cash directly into the bank account of registered farmers in three equal installments under the PM-KISAN in a move to provide income support to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's unemployment soars 9% in March, Algarve worst hit

Unemployment in Portugal rose almost 9 in March from the previous month, official data showed, as lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic brought key economic sectors to a halt.In the southern Algarve region, usua...

408 COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

The cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka stand at 408, including 16 deaths and 112 people discharged. Karnatakas Department of Health and Family Welfare in a media bulletin said As of 5 pm on April 20, cumulatively 408 COVID-1...

Snooker ref on virus frontline in Belgium

- Snooker referee Olivier Marteel has swapped the green baize for a frontline role in the fight against coronavirus in his native Belgium. Marteel, who refereed the World Championship final in 2015, would have been at the Crucible in Sheffi...

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; tally reaches 100: Official.

Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar tally reaches 100 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020