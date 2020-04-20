Adani Wilmar partners with Justmyroots to deliver goods

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oil and other food products, on Monday said it has tied up with Justmyroots to deliver its goods to consumers. The move comes days after Adani Wilmar tied up with food delivery aggregator Swiggy for delivery of food products to customers in view of the ongoing national lockdown

“Logistics chains have been disrupted due to the lockdown, which has now been extended to May 3. The tie-up with Justmyroots is to ensure that customers have access to our whole range of products without stepping out of their homes and putting themselves at risk of Coronavirus,” Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO Angshu Mallick said. Besides edible oils, Adani Wilmar sells rice, pulses, besan and soya chunks under Fortune brand.

