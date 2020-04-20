Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on oil price crash, earnings anxiety

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:23 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip on oil price crash, earnings anxiety

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones headed lower on Monday following a strong two-week rally as oil prices crashed and investors grew cautious at the start of a week that is likely to bring more dismal quarterly earnings reports and economic data. Energy stocks shed 0.9% and were on track for their sixth slide in seven sessions as the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract fell more than 40% to its lowest since 1998 on concerns of oversupply.

The Nasdaq outperformed the broader market on gains in Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - deemed "stay-at-home" stocks as widespread lockdowns fueled demand for online streaming and home delivery of groceries. S&P 500 firms have recovered about 30% - or $5.8 trillion in market value - since a March trough on a raft of global stimulus and hopes the virus was nearing a peak in the United States.

But the benchmark index remains about 15% below its all-time high and analysts have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and millions of layoffs. U.S. jobless claims touched 22 million in the four weeks to April 11, and analysts have forecast as many as 5 million more in the latest week. A reading of an April U.S. manufacturing survey, also due Thursday, is expected to slide to recession-era levels.

"Today is largely a give back of some of the previous gains as people are trying to assess whether it's going to be six months or nine months or 12 months until the economy is back on regular footing," said Dev Kantesaria, founder portfolio manager of hedge fund Valley Forge Capital Management in Wayne, Pennsylvania. After U.S. banks kicked off the quarterly earnings season with painful forecasts for 2020, investors will keep a close watch on reports from Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and Netflix later in the week.

Overall, analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to fall 13.5% in the first quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, while Goldman Sachs has predicted share buybacks will halve and dividends will slide 23% in 2020. At 11:24 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 211.69 points, or 0.87%, at 24,030.80, the S&P 500 was down 13.25 points, or 0.46%, at 2,861.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.93 points, or 0.21%, at 8,668.07.

Hopes have also risen for a gradual reopening of the economy after President Donald Trump cited signs of plateauing in the virus outbreak last week and outlined new guidelines for states to pull out of shutdowns. But his plan was thin on details and left the decision largely up to state governors. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday it could take weeks if not months before the country's most populous city reopens due to a lack of widespread testing.

"The recovery will be much slower than the market is currently pricing in simply because social distancing measures can be relaxed but not removed until we have a vaccine or a very effective cure," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London. Most declines by midday were led by defensive stocks such as utilities and real estate, which fell about 2% each.

Bank stocks, on the other hand, tracked a decline in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield. Declining issues outnumbered advancers more than 2-to-1 on the NYSE, while advancing issues matched decliners on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and eight new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...

Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coron...

IKEA and Microsoft join call for Germany to relax ban on gay men giving blood

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, April 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A group of 13 companies including IKEA and Microsoft have called on the German government to relax a ban requiring gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for a year before do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020