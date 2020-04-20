Left Menu
Aegon Custody sells HDFC Bank shares worth over Rs 72 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:27 IST
Aegon Custody BV on Monday sold shares of HDFC Bank worth over Rs 72 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank.

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 910.3, valuing the transaction at Rs 72.76 crore, the data showed. These shares were bought by TKP Investments BV -Aegon Custody B V-RE AGMM Emerging Markets Fund.

The stock of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 946 on the BSE, up 3.91 per cent from its previous close..

