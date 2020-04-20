Aegon Custody sells HDFC Bank shares worth over Rs 72 cr

Aegon Custody BV on Monday sold shares of HDFC Bank worth over Rs 72 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank.

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 910.3, valuing the transaction at Rs 72.76 crore, the data showed. These shares were bought by TKP Investments BV -Aegon Custody B V-RE AGMM Emerging Markets Fund.

The stock of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 946 on the BSE, up 3.91 per cent from its previous close..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.