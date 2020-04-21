Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys shares fall 4 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:18 IST
Infosys shares fall 4 pc after Q4 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of IT major Infosys on Tuesday declined nearly 4 per cent after the company refrained from providing a revenue outlook for FY21, citing uncertainty amid Covid-19 outbreak that is expected to impact its business in the near-term. The scrip fell 3.85 per cent to Rs 627.70 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.90 per cent to Rs 627.80. After market hours on Monday, Infosys reported a 6.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for March quarter, but refrained from providing a revenue outlook for FY21, citing uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The country's second-largest IT services company - which saw revenue growing 8 per cent to Rs 23,267 crore in the March quarter - anticipates a continued slowdown in the near-term influenced by a broad-based global economic recession. "Our sense is that in the near-term we will see an impact on our business. We do not have a clear view of when the recovery will come back," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh told reporters.

Parekh's views are similar to the sentiments echoed by peers like Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services -- both had cited future business uncertainty while announcing their quarterly earnings last week. Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Infosys reported below-than-expected revenue and EBIT margin performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Debt relief for poor countries is tricky, no free ride for private investors

Some high-profile sovereign creditors are signaling a tentative willingness to help poorer countries with debt relief during the coronavirus pandemic - but many also caution that it wont be as simple as it sounds. Last weeks agreement by G2...

Adityanath's father cremated

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht was cremated on Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid a wreath o...

Aurobindo Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for Hyderabad unit

Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said the US health regulator has decided that the inspection classification of companys injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Hyderabad is voluntary action indicated VAI. As per the USFDA, a VAI inspec...

China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists

China said on Tuesday it supported the Hong Kong governments decision to arrest 15 activists and said criticisms from the United States and Britain exposed their political conspiracy to back anti-China forces in the city.The Hong Kong and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020