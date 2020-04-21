Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T's construction arm wins 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:58 IST
L&T's construction arm wins 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its construction arm has won 'significant' contracts for its various businesses. Though the company did not mention exact value of the contract a 'significant' contract as per its specification ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses. Metallurgy and Material Handling Business... has secured an order from BHEL to manufacture and supply of heavy material handling equipment with high-end automation for its (5X800 MW) Thermal Power Plant at Yadadri, Telangana," the company said in a statement. Another EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been bagged from Birla Copper, a unit of Hindalco Ltd, to revamp its Copper Smelter complex at Dahej, Gujarat, L&T said adding the scope of work includes re-engineering, refurbishment of operating plant facilities.

The company said the business has also secured an order to supply high-end manufactured equipment. It said its Smart World & Communication Business has bagged yet another smart city project for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning with five year comprehensive operation and maintenance of an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work involves deployment of an integrated command and control centre, intelligent traffic management system, city surveillance, city Wi-Fi, technology enabled solid waste management, citizen portal and e-office applications, it added. L&T GeoStructure business has secured an order from the State Project Management Unit, West Bengal, for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in Purba Bardhhaman and Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Tuesday succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australias second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific regions biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry....

Debt relief for poor countries is tricky, no free ride for private investors

Some high-profile sovereign creditors are signaling a tentative willingness to help poorer countries with debt relief during the coronavirus pandemic - but many also caution that it wont be as simple as it sounds. Last weeks agreement by G2...

Adityanath's father cremated

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht was cremated on Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid a wreath o...

Aurobindo Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for Hyderabad unit

Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said the US health regulator has decided that the inspection classification of companys injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Hyderabad is voluntary action indicated VAI. As per the USFDA, a VAI inspec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020