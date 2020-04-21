L&T's construction arm wins 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its construction arm has won 'significant' contracts for its various businesses. Though the company did not mention exact value of the contract a 'significant' contract as per its specification ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses. Metallurgy and Material Handling Business... has secured an order from BHEL to manufacture and supply of heavy material handling equipment with high-end automation for its (5X800 MW) Thermal Power Plant at Yadadri, Telangana," the company said in a statement. Another EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been bagged from Birla Copper, a unit of Hindalco Ltd, to revamp its Copper Smelter complex at Dahej, Gujarat, L&T said adding the scope of work includes re-engineering, refurbishment of operating plant facilities.

The company said the business has also secured an order to supply high-end manufactured equipment. It said its Smart World & Communication Business has bagged yet another smart city project for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning with five year comprehensive operation and maintenance of an Integrated Command and Control Centre in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work involves deployment of an integrated command and control centre, intelligent traffic management system, city surveillance, city Wi-Fi, technology enabled solid waste management, citizen portal and e-office applications, it added. L&T GeoStructure business has secured an order from the State Project Management Unit, West Bengal, for flood protection works and embankment strengthening of Damodar river in Purba Bardhhaman and Hooghly districts, using sheet piles and Bullah piles, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries..

