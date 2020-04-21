Kuwaiti banks to provide SMEs with financing at 2.5% interest - c.bank

Kuwaiti banks to provide SMEs with financing at 2.5% interest - c.bankReuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:39 IST
Kuwait's central bank said on Tuesday that banks must provide qualifying small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the coronavirus outbreak with financing at a maximum 2.5% interest rate.
Kuwait's National Fund for Small And Medium Enterprise Development will provide 80% of the SMEs' funding needs at no interest for up to three years, while banks will finance 20% and the state will support companies in paying the up to 2.5% interest for three years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.