Ivar Agro Joins Hand with Misty Interactive Studios for Global Launch of Organic Spices

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• Organic Masala (Spice) to be produced following 100 years old traditions with proper hygiene• Ivar Agro’s Organic Masala unit to provide employment to over 1,000 women who would process and prepare spices by hand• Misty Interactive Studios & Ivar eye International Market with Organic Products Ivar Agro, a leading producer of household items, has joined hands with Misty Interactive Studios, Canada based Tech & Commerce Company, for launch of their Ivar brands of Organic Masala (Spices) in domestic as well as international markets. Having carved a niche in Canadian and South East Asian markets, Misty Interactive Studios Inc (MIS), a Vancouver, Canada - headquartered company would provide marketing and sales support to Ivar Agro in international markets. Ivar Agro today announced that the company is now all set to enter the Indian and global markets in a big way with its hygienic and healthy organic products. "We have joined hands with Ivar Agro to provide healthy and hygienic organic products to consumers. We would leverage the rising global demand for organic products. We had planned to launch the Ivar Spice brands early this year but it was delayed due to a breach of contract and non-payment of unpaid bills to the tune of USD 10 million by a Singapore based tech & commerce Startup Zilingo Pte and subsequent arbitration process which we initiated at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). However, we have streamlined our entire supply chain and looking for ways to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 crisis,” said Krishna Raj, Founder and Director, Misty Interactive Studios. Following a successful launch of ‘Ivar Agro’ Incense brand in India recently, Misty now eyes global market with its innovative brand of Spices. “A wide range of Masalas would be processed and produced in a very orthodox method by adopting 100 years old tradition of preparing these by hand in a very hygienic atmosphere. Initially, our processing unit would provide employment to over 1,000 women from villages. Ivar brands of Masala especially Real Original Chicken Biryani Masala and Sharp Chilli Powder would hit the market first,” said Vijay Gupta, Managing Director, Ivar Agro. "Ivar will be targeting a niche market that understands how important hygienic organic products can be for prolonged health of our cells and body," added Dhananjay Gupta, Director, Ivar Agro. Before entering Indian markets, MIS has established it credibility in Thailand and Canada. MIS Bangkok had entered into high volume deal with a Singapore based Startup Zilingo Pte Ltd. – also owned by Indian entrepreneurs for the supply of electronic goods. However, breach of contract and unpaid bills worth USD 10 million by Zilingo resulted in the delay of MIS Indian projects. Overcoming all odds, now Misty collaborates with its new partner Ivar Agro for huge Indian and international markets for its innovative Masala brands

