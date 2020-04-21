City Union Bank gets RBI not for reappointing MD&CEO

Private sector lender City Union Bank on Tuesday said it has got RBI nod for reappointment of MD&CEO N Kamakodi

The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval vide e-mail dated April 20, 2020, for the reappointment of N Kamakodi as the MD&CEO of the bank, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing

It said Kamakodi's reappointment is for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2020. City Union Bank stock was trading 2.18 per cent down at Rs 128 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

