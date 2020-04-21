Left Menu
Milagrow to test robots at AIIMS to contain spread of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:42 IST
Consumer robotics firm Milagrow on Tuesday said two its robots will be tried at the advanced COVID-19 ward of AIIMS Delhi to contain the spread of the pandemic amongst doctors and healthcare workers. The Milagrow iMap 9 is a floor disinfecting robot that can navigate and sanitize the floors without any human intervention.It destroys COVID spores on floor surfaces using sodium hypochlorite solution, as recommended by ICMR, Milagrow said in a statement. The Milagrow Humanoid ELF enables doctors to monitor and interact with contagious COVID-19 patients remotely with no person-to-person contact, thereby significantly reducing the transmission risk, it added.

"Milagrow Floor Robot iMap9.0 & Milagrow Humanoid will be tried at AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said. Milagrow Robots is very happy to support AIIMS in its effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and will work closely to develop more products based on the feedback of actual conditions, Milagrow Founder Chairman Rajeev Karwal said.

"As the outbreak continues to rise alarmingly, our state-of-the-art robots will help check the virus spread and protect the doctors, nurses and caregivers from getting infected," he added..

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

