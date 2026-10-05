Following is a summary ​of current ​health news briefs.

US ‌FDA closes ​cyclospora lettuce parasite probe, finds strong link to ‌Taylor Farms Mexico

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has concluded ‌its investigation into the largest recorded ‌multistate outbreak involving the cyclospora parasite, saying there was strong evidence of a link to recalled ⁠shredded ​iceberg ⁠lettuce from Taylor Farms' Mexico subsidiary. The outbreak, which sickened ⁠thousands, prompted one of the largest food ​recalls in recent years and renewed scrutiny ⁠of food-safety controls for imported produce.

US FDA extends ⁠review ​of Novo Nordisk's hemophilia drug over facility issues

The US FDA has extended ⁠its review of Novo Nordisk's experimental hemophilia A ⁠drug ⁠due to ongoing remediation work at a manufacturing facility, the Danish ‌drugmaker ‌said on Friday. Here are ​some details: