Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 02:28 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current ​health news briefs.

US ‌FDA closes ​cyclospora lettuce parasite probe, finds strong link to ‌Taylor Farms Mexico

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has concluded ‌its investigation into the largest recorded ‌multistate outbreak involving the cyclospora parasite, saying there was strong evidence of a link to recalled ⁠shredded ​iceberg ⁠lettuce from Taylor Farms' Mexico subsidiary. The outbreak, which sickened ⁠thousands, prompted one of the largest food ​recalls in recent years and renewed scrutiny ⁠of food-safety controls for imported produce.

US FDA extends ⁠review ​of Novo Nordisk's hemophilia drug over facility issues

The US FDA has extended ⁠its review of Novo Nordisk's experimental hemophilia A ⁠drug ⁠due to ongoing remediation work at a manufacturing facility, the Danish ‌drugmaker ‌said on Friday. Here are ​some details:

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

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