Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
US FDA closes cyclospora lettuce parasite probe, finds strong link to Taylor Farms Mexico
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has concluded its investigation into the largest recorded multistate outbreak involving the cyclospora parasite, saying there was strong evidence of a link to recalled shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms' Mexico subsidiary. The outbreak, which sickened thousands, prompted one of the largest food recalls in recent years and renewed scrutiny of food-safety controls for imported produce.
US FDA extends review of Novo Nordisk's hemophilia drug over facility issues
The US FDA has extended its review of Novo Nordisk's experimental hemophilia A drug due to ongoing remediation work at a manufacturing facility, the Danish drugmaker said on Friday. Here are some details: