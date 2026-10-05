Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in Brazil election first-round, early count shows

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 02:29 IST
Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in Brazil election first-round, early count shows

Right-wing ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro led ‌leftist President ​Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ‌in the first round of Brazil's presidential election on Sunday, an early count from ‌the country's electoral court showed. With ‌10.08% of ballots tallied, Bolsonaro had 50.96% of the valid votes -- which exclude ⁠blank ​and ⁠null ballots -- against Lula's 40.78%, according to the ⁠court.

If no candidate wins more ​than 50% of valid votes, the ⁠two frontrunners advance to a second-round runoff ⁠on ​October 25. Southern states that lean toward Bolsonaro are often ⁠fastest to report and votes from Lula's ⁠northeast ⁠stronghold are usually tallied later.

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