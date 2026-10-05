Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in Brazil election first-round, early count shows
Right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro led leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the first round of Brazil's presidential election on Sunday, an early count from the country's electoral court showed. With 10.08% of ballots tallied, Bolsonaro had 50.96% of the valid votes -- which exclude blank and null ballots -- against Lula's 40.78%, according to the court.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners advance to a second-round runoff on October 25. Southern states that lean toward Bolsonaro are often fastest to report and votes from Lula's northeast stronghold are usually tallied later.