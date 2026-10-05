Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Valentino unveils corset tops ​and chunky jewellery at fashion show in 19th-century ​Paris library

Valentino showed colourful corset tops, ‌lace skirts ​and chunky gold necklaces on Sunday in a fashion show creative director Alessandro Michele dubbed "Antibiblioteca", set in the iconic reading room of the 19th-century Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in Paris. On ‌a sun-drenched afternoon, celebrities arrived each clutching a book which they showed off to the cameras and a large crowd of assembled fans. Guests including actors Alexander Skarsgard and Cynthia Erivo, American stylist Law Roach, and Chinese model Yidan Huang took ‌their seats at long oak reading tables dotted with green lamps, under the library's iron latticework ceiling arches.

Exiled Russian ‌filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev takes on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine in "Minotaur", a drama about conscription and moral compromise released nearly five years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes ⁠Film Festival ​this year and is an ⁠entry for the 2027 Oscar for best international film, is released as debate persists over Russia's ability to sustain troop numbers in a conflict ⁠that has left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits for spring/summer 2027

Victoria Beckham unveiled ​slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. Models wore ⁠oversized suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid trousers spilling over their heels. Short parkas cinched at the waist ⁠were ​worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed in pom-poms. Giant handbags were held under the arm.

Saudi Arabia to cancel Joy Awards, its answer to the Grammys, amid budget cuts, sources say

Saudi Arabia is set to cancel next ⁠year's Joy Awards, its star-studded answer to the Oscars or the Grammys, as financial strain and the Iran war hit ⁠the country's nascent entertainment sector, ⁠two people with knowledge of the matter said. Held in January, the event has become the crown jewel of Riyadh's annual events calendar, drawing performers including Katy Perry and Robbie Williams ‌this year ‌and handing out awards in music as well as other ​areas of entertainment and sport.