Refined soya oil fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:50 IST
Refined soya oil fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday fell Rs 31.8 to Rs 765.6 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in May declined by Rs 31.8, or 3.99 per cent, to Rs 765.6 per 10 kg in 24,120 lots.

The refined soya oil contracts for June dropped by Rs 30.8, or 3.99 per cent, to Rs 741 per 10 kg in 6,520 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

