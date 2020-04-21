Brent oil drops under USD 20, lowest since 2001

Brent North Sea crude slumped to under USD 20 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level for more than 18 years as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand

Europe's benchmark oil contract reached USD 18.10 per barrel before shooting back up to USD 21.51 in volatile trading.

