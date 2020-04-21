Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coke volume plunged 25% in April; sees bounce-back coming

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:13 IST
Coke volume plunged 25% in April; sees bounce-back coming

Coca-cola's global volume tumbled 25% in April as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip large swaths of the world population. The year began strongly at Coke, with volumes up 3% through February excluding China, where the outbreak had locked down major cities, and the company was on track to reach its financial targets.

Then, vending, stadium, outdoor events and other sales evaporated. In the following month, as the virus spread, the behavior of consumers shifted radically. The Atlanta company saw sales spike as people loaded up pantries, though those sales have since leveled off.

Global unit case volumes rose 7% in China in January, then it began to slide. The same pattern was repeated first in Europe, then in North America. “The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 is unknown at this time, as it will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery,” the company said in a prepared statement. “However, the impact to the second quarter will be material.” Coca-Cola Co. said Tuesday that first quarter net income jumped 65 per cent to USD 2.8 billion, or 64 cents per share.

Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 51 cents per share, easily beating Wall Street projections of 44 cents per share, according to FactSet. Coke's adjusted revenue of USD 8.6 billion also beat analysts' forecast of USD 8.3 billion.

The company said earlier that it no longer expects to achieve earlier full-year projections.(AP) RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Panchshil Foundation & Force Motors Partner to Provide PPE Kits to Pune Hospitals Handling COVID-19 Patients

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Panchshil Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Force Motors Ltd. to provide vital Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Pune. Starting to...

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Oilseed prices

Oilseed prices DEOILED CAKES per M.T. G.N.Extr.45 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. -...

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation: MHA.

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation MHA....

Celebrations under lockdown: All about distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts Celebrations under lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts

The happy birthdays and congratulations ring loud and clear, glasses clink to say cheers and the home-baked cake is often yum too. Its a party alright but a distinctly surreal one with family and friends reduced to little squares on screens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020