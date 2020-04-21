Reliance Infrastructure resumes toll operations at its road projects

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Tuesday said it has resumed toll operations at its 10 road projects and put in place all preventive measures to ensure safety of personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

As part of the government's initiative to restart operations in a phased manner, RInfra has resumed toll operations at its road projects from midnight of April 20, the company said in a statement

"All precautionary measures have been taken by Reliance Infrastructure Roads Division to ensure safe working environment for its personnel and travellers under the prevailing circumstances. RInfra , through its SPVs, runs ten road projects in the country on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis," it said. RInfra is one of the infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and Metro Rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

