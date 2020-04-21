Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quectel launches Wi-Fi 6 modules to bring premium performance to indoor and automotive networks

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:18 IST
Quectel launches Wi-Fi 6 modules to bring premium performance to indoor and automotive networks

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, has today announced a series of brand-new Wi-Fi 6 modules, including the industrial-grade FG50X series based on the Qualcomm® FastConnectTM 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem, which is designed to deliver faster, more secure, and more robust Wi-Fi experiences and enable new Bluetooth audio capabilities, and the automotive-grade module AF50T based on the Qualcomm® Automotive Wi-Fi 6 chip, the QCA6696, Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced automotive Wi-Fi solution. These two modules series are designed to deliver enhanced performance in capacity, data rates, latency, power consumption and coverage. They will bring premium wireless performance to a variety of consumer, industrial and automotive applications, such as smart homes, MiFi, smart TVs, over-the-top (OTT) devices, industrial controls, customer premises equipment (CPE), the Internet of Vehicles and much more. The FG50X series and AF50T modules support IEEE 802.11 ax and BT 5.1, and are backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac protocols. In addition to this, the low-power Wi-Fi 6 modules support Dual MAC, 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Dual Bands Simultaneous (DBS) in 2X2+2x2 mode, MU-MIMO with 8x8 sounding, advanced Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and 1024-QAM (Orthogonal Amplitude Modulation) capabilities.

When used in combination with Quectel's 5G module RG500Q, the FG50X series offers a superior 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solution for MiFi and CPEs that is designed to ensure high-speed connections which can support up to 32 clients at a time. Moreover, the FG50X series utilizes the WPA3 encryption mode to greatly improve the security of Wi-Fi connections. Engineering samples of the FG50X and AF50T modules are available now and have been provided to a range of customers for their new product designs, with the first wave of customer devices embedded with FG50X modules being available on the market in early May 2020.

The full text is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-launches-Wi-Fi-6-modules-to-bring-premium-performance-to-indoor-and-automotive-networks.htm About Quectel Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring. For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet; Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Coronavirus the musical U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid researchFrom tinkling harmonies as the virus disarms cells to clashing and stormy as it replicates, U.S. scientists ...

'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes', 'Isharon Isharon Mein' go off air amid coronavirus outbreak

Popular TV shows such as Isharon Isharon Mein, Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes have been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday. All cine bodies, including Producers Guild of India and Indian Film...

Entertainment News Roundup: Germany cancels Oktoberfest beer festival due to coronavirus; Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatarsWhen stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach you...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 650pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020