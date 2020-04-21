Left Menu
British Airways operating special flights from 11 Indian airports to repatriate UK nationals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways on Tuesday said it is operating special flights from 11 Indian airports to bring back thousands of UK nationals stranded in India due to the coronavirus crisis. These special flights to the UK started on April 13 and would end on April 27.

"In India, the airline is serving 11 airports across the country with special flight departures over a period of two weeks," the airline said in its press release. These special lights are taking off from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The airline said special flights are also operating to the UK from Goa, Amritsar, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 18,600 people and killed approximately 590 people in the country till now. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are permitted to operate during the period.

"The repatriation effort has been a collaboration between the UK and Indian government authorities, British Airways and the airport teams in both Britain and India," the press release said.

