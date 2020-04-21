Voda Idea pays Rs 1,367 cr to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for Jan-Mar qtr

Voda Idea pays Rs 1,367 cr to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for Jan-Mar qtrPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:27 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter
Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier
When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.
