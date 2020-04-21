Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:59 IST
Lockdown: Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 cr interim compensation from Centre citing 'resource gap'

The Punjab government on Tuesday sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of "alarming resource gap" and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue. Pointing to the alarming resource gap between the state's anticipated receipts and committed expenditure, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded interim compensation to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April on account of the COVID-19 national disaster, said a government statement here.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister also asked for expediting the release of the state's GST arrears of Rs 4,400 crore for the last four months, to help overcome resource constraint. Stating that the lockdown had substantial fiscal consequences for all states, Singh said the central government should compensate Punjab for its loss of revenue due to COVID-19. While the Rs 3,000 crore for April was an estimate, he said "detailed assessment of loss and requirement of funds for relief and rehabilitation will be submitted in due course,". However, he stressed that the Centre should provide interim assistance so that the fight against COVID-19 is not allowed to weaken in any way.

Punjab was facing a huge stress on account of the required health and relief measures that are being continuously scaled up, "with hardly any revenue receipts accruing to the state during these days due to near complete shutdown of trade, business and industry", the chief minister said. The state government had made a provision of revenue receipts of Rs 3,360 crore for the month of April 2020 in the state budget 2020-21. It comprised Rs 1,322 crore of GST, Rs 465 crore of VAT on petroleum, Rs 521 crore state excise revenue, Rs 198 crore of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 243 crore of electricity duty, Rs 219 crore of stamp duty and non-tax revenue of Rs 392 crore.

The chief minister observed that these receipts are expected to decline sharply as most economic activities in the state remain closed on account of the lockdown. The receipts on account of state GST, integrated GST, VAT, excise, stamp duty and motor vehicle taxes are almost negligible and the reduced electricity consumption has resulted in a drop of 60 per cent of the expected revenue from electricity duty during April 2020, he said. On the other hand, he pointed out, the committed expenditure of the state which is debt servicing, pensions, salaries, relief measures for COVID-19, health care and infrastructure etc., is budgeted at Rs 7,301 crore for the month of April 2020, resulting in the huge resource gap between the anticipated receipts and committed expenditure.

Pointing to the “critical” fiscal situation of the state, the CM also sought the Centre's permission to allow sale of liquor, in a phased manner, to mop up value added tax and excise revenue.        The Home Ministry should “allow the state to take a conscious decision to allow the sale of liquor in certain areas in a phased manner with strict social distancing and other measures to prevent COVID-19", he said. This would help the state immensely in its efforts to scale up the relief and health care measures to combat COVID-19 and meet some, if not all, of its committed liabilities and other day-to-day expenses, he said.

Singh requested the Home Minister for early action, while assuring him of the state's full and continued support in the efforts of the government of India to overcome the present crisis by effectively managing and containing the COVID-19.          Notably, the Punjab government has projected collection of Rs 6,250 crore from the sale of liquor for 2020-21 in the state, which is known for its high consumption. PTI CHS VSD MKJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank tells G20: Pandemic threatens food security of poor, stop hoarding food

The poorest countries in the world face food insecurity and malnutrition due to the pandemic, a drop in foreign exchange earnings, export restrictions on food and the breakdown of supply chains, a senior World Bank official said on Tuesday....

U.S. could see biggest ever Q2 GDP decline -White House adviser Hassett

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip of negative oil prices is due to a very short-run thing - the coronavirus pandemic - and that a decline in second-quarter gross domestic could be the biggest ever po...

Five accused of Moradabad stone-pelting incident test positive for coronavirus

Five of the 17 people arrested for attacking a medical team in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad last week have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. Apart from them, 10 more people were found infected with the virus in the d...

Nestle's all plants operational but production scaled down

FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday said all of its manufacturing plants have become operational but at a scaled down level due to restrictions imposed by local authorities and state governments. The company said it has received permission t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020