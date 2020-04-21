Left Menu
COVID-19 impact: Sebi extends compliance timelines for trading, clearing members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:11 IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the timelines for compliance requirements by both trading and clearing members due to the prolonged lockdown period to control coronavirus infection. In a circular, Sebi said that delay in submission of certain reports under the provisions of enhanced supervision will not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

The reports are-- submission of weekly monitoring of client funds and submission of data on monthly basis towards clients' and fund balance. Also, delay in daily margin trading reporting will also not attract penal provisions till May 17, 2020.

Besides, the date for compliance related to issuance of annual global statement to clients and update in income tax permanent account number of key management personnel and directors, has been extended by one month..

